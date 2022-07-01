Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Noodles & Company worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of -234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

