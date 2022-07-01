Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

