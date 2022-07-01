Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hudson Technologies worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 199,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $337.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.