Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

