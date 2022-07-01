Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.