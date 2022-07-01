Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $138.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.96.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

