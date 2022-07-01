Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

