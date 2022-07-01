Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $684,726.35.

On Friday, May 20th, Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $583,970.52.

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

