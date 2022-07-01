TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on TIMB. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
TIMB stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TIM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 36.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.
About TIM
TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.
