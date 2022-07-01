Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

