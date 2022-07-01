Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 6.6%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.02. 7,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,521,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $173,251,194. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Toast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

