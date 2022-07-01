Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Top Ships worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

