TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.97

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 7370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

