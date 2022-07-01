Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $241.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $70,604,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $193.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.05. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

