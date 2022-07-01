Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $241.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.72.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $193.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.05. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
