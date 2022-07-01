Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.43.

TT opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

