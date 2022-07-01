Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $631,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

NYSE TT opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

