Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.14) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,386.67.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

