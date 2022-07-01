Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.38

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 3239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

TRMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.86 million and a PE ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at $4,409,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at $1,311,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

