Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,609 shares.The stock last traded at $16.70 and had previously closed at $16.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
