Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,609 shares.The stock last traded at $16.70 and had previously closed at $16.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

