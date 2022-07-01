Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 34,366 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,103,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,975,713.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.
NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $17,054,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
