Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

