Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.73 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
