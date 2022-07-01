Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 3.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.09. 88,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,362,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,725,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 647,243 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

