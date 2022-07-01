Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 35997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $4,094,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,416.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,192 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $48,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,247 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 122,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.