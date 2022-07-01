Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

