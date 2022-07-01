Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

TRRSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Trisura Group stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

