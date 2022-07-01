Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$53.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$33.33 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.03.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

