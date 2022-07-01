Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBOX. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.25) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 253.86 ($3.11).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 180.30 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,092.50). Also, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($53,490.37).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

