TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 1,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.