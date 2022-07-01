Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $62.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

