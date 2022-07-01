Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE WY opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

