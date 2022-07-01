TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 629,500 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

