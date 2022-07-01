Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 233,384 shares traded.

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $163.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.