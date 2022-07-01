Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.56

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 4782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.