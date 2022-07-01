Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $54.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.91.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

