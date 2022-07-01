two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TWOA opened at $9.77 on Friday. TWO has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Get TWO alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TWO by 5,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in TWO by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 281,867 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in TWO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.