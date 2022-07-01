U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 66,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

