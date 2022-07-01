U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Purchases $35,369.94 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,498.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
USAU opened at $4.20 on Friday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
