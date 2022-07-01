Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

UBER opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

