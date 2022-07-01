Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $199,606,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

