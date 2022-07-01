UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €192.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 30th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

ETR:DB1 opened at €159.60 ($169.79) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($180.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

