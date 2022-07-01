UBS Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $167.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $209.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.79.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

