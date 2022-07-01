UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UDR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

