ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.80

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.80 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.90), with a volume of 131,621 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.61. The firm has a market cap of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.
ULS Technology Company Profile (LON:ULS)
Read More
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.