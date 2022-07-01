Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

ULTA opened at $385.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.82.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

