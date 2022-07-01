Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.
ULTA opened at $385.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.82.
In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.