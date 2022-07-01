United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.91

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 410481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

