United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $53.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.