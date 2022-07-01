United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $388.00.

NYSE URI opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

