United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

