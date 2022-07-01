United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
