UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

