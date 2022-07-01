UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

